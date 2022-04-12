Clarius Group LLC Sells 76 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,271,352,000 after purchasing an additional 187,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,281,000 after acquiring an additional 215,173 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,428,000 after acquiring an additional 307,208 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,926,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.86, for a total transaction of $549,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,834 shares of company stock valued at $7,828,262 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $281.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.98 and a 200 day moving average of $217.78. The company has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $282.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

