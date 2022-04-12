CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNA Financial is one of the most versatile property and casualty insurers maintaining combined ratio at favorable levels, despite a tough operating environment, that in turn leads to underwriting profitability. Compelling product portfolio, better retention, improving pricing, and new business growth should continue to fuel premium increase. Stable fixed income returns and higher limited partnership returns should continue to support investment results. Strong balance sheet and cash flows enable the insurer to engage in shareholder-friendly moves like dividend hikes. Shares of have CNA Financial underperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to cat loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C insurance business. Further, escalating expenses due to rising net incurred claims and benefits tend to weigh on the company's margins”

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:CNA opened at $48.57 on Monday. CNA Financial has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNA Financial (CNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.