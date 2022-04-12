Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of CVLY opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 16.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,362.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,382 shares of company stock valued at $95,841. 4.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

