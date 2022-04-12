Cogeco Communications (CCA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.15 per share for the quarter.
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$718.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$721.55 million.
TSE CCA opened at C$105.94 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$95.50 and a 1-year high of C$123.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$103.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$103.61.
About Cogeco Communications (Get Rating)
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
