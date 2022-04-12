Cogeco Communications (CCA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.15 per share for the quarter.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$718.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$721.55 million.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

TSE CCA opened at C$105.94 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$95.50 and a 1-year high of C$123.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$103.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$103.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCA shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.78.

About Cogeco Communications (Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.