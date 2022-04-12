Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund accounts for 1.5% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RQI. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSE:RQI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 206,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,974. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

