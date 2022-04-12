Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $1.53 on Top Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00003864 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $282.15 million and $91.08 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001110 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010093 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

