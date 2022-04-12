Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 69,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 149,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 27.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Shares of FIX opened at $86.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.34. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

FIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.