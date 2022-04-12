Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,260 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.41% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.02. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

