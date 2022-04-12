Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 64.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA PMAY opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.16.
