Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

