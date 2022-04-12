Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,596 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,355,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.