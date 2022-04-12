Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

