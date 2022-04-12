Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTBI. StockNews.com lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

