Comparing Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) & Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY – Get Rating) and Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Just Eat has a beta of -2.05, indicating that its stock price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salzgitter has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Just Eat and Salzgitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat N/A N/A N/A Salzgitter 4.87% 14.70% 4.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Just Eat and Salzgitter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat 0 2 0 0 2.00 Salzgitter 2 5 1 0 1.88

Salzgitter has a consensus target price of $34.40, suggesting a potential upside of 719.05%. Given Salzgitter’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Salzgitter is more favorable than Just Eat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Just Eat and Salzgitter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat $1.04 billion 7.25 $110.39 million N/A N/A Salzgitter $8.10 billion 0.31 -$316.87 million $0.95 4.42

Just Eat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Salzgitter.

Summary

Salzgitter beats Just Eat on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat (Get Rating)

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Salzgitter (Get Rating)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry. The Plate/Section Steel segment produces various high-grade heavy plates for engineering, shipbuilding, and mechanical engineering, as well as trades in scrap. The Mannesmann segment is involved in the manufacture of line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, precision and stainless-steel tubes, and spiral-welded and longitudinal-welded large-diameter pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for the energy, automotive, and mechanical engineering sectors. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment engages in the provision of machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facility management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. Salzgitter AG was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

