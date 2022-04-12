Comparing Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) & Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) and Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Value Line has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Patria Investments and Value Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 52.03% 32.22% 26.27% Value Line 64.97% 35.49% 20.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patria Investments and Value Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $146.40 million 5.99 $141.30 million $0.90 18.83 Value Line $40.39 million 18.08 $23.28 million $2.74 27.99

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line. Patria Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Value Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Patria Investments and Value Line, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 0 2 0 3.00 Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A

Patria Investments currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.44%. Given Patria Investments’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Value Line.

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Patria Investments pays out 71.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Line pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Value Line has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Value Line beats Patria Investments on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments (Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Value Line (Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, www.valueline.com, as well as The Value Line Research Center online platform; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, and mutual funds through the Internet; investment analysis software; and copyright products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.