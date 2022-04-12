CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Buys $275,310.00 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $275,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13.

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.32. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000.

CMPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

