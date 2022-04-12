Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of CHCI opened at $5.14 on Monday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

