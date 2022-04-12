Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Mizuho

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $15.02 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.