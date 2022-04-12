Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CNCE has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CNCE opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.81.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.19). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 23,291 shares of company stock worth $71,909 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 221,599 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 82,473 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

