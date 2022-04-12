Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,561 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $119.88. 45,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day moving average is $125.56. The company has a market capitalization of $211.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.