Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.57 Million

Analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) will announce $91.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.74 million to $92.40 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full-year sales of $380.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.40 million to $380.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $398.94 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $402.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CCSI stock traded up 0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 52.98. 80,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,114. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of 34.81 and a 12-month high of 69.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 57.74.

Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax and MetroFax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, a block-chain backed secure digital signature product; Consensus Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; and Consensus Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send ADT notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology.

