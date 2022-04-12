Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 51,023 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 38,835 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 58,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

