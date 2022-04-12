Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

CLR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.74.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $61.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.18%.

In other Continental Resources news, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

