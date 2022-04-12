Contrasting BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BT Brands and Ark Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $8.45 million 1.56 $610,000.00 N/A N/A Ark Restaurants $131.87 million 0.46 $12.90 million $4.38 3.91

Ark Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BT Brands and Ark Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and Ark Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands 7.15% 31.00% 11.46% Ark Restaurants 10.20% 33.31% 9.87%

Summary

Ark Restaurants beats BT Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Brands (Get Rating)

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and one Dairy Queen franchise restaurant in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen franchise restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About Ark Restaurants (Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

