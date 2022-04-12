Contrasting Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC)

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and Live Current Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -0.68% 13.45% 3.83% Live Current Media N/A -14.45% -13.04%

78.0% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Conduent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Conduent has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Current Media has a beta of -1.54, meaning that its stock price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Conduent and Live Current Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $4.14 billion 0.29 -$28.00 million ($0.18) -31.28 Live Current Media N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Live Current Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conduent.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Conduent and Live Current Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 4 0 0 2.00 Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conduent currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.33%. Given Conduent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Conduent is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Summary

Conduent beats Live Current Media on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conduent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Live Current Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Current Media Inc. operates as a digital technology company in the sports/gaming sector in the United States. It also develops SPRT MTRX, a gaming app that allows players bid on the final scores of NHL, NFL, and NBA games that is available in iPhone and Android versions; and Trivia Matrix, a mobile trivia game app that consists of a 4 x 4 grid of eight mixed pairs of trivia data belonging to a specific category, which include geography, history, sports, natural world, pop culture, and entertainment that is available in Apple App and Google Play stores. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc. and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc. in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

