Contrasting Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) & Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Icosavax and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax N/A N/A N/A Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -39.98% -30.35%

59.1% of Icosavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Icosavax and Adverum Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax $7.80 million 45.07 -$66.97 million N/A N/A Adverum Biotechnologies $7.50 million 15.41 -$145.54 million ($1.48) -0.79

Icosavax has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Icosavax and Adverum Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 0 4 0 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 7 0 0 2.00

Icosavax presently has a consensus target price of $48.57, indicating a potential upside of 448.78%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $4.60, indicating a potential upside of 293.16%. Given Icosavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Icosavax is more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Summary

Icosavax beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icosavax (Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; Cornell University; GenSight; Lexeo; and Virovek. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

