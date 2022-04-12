Contrasting TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) and IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ)

IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ – Get Rating) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of TransMedics Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IMRIS and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMRIS N/A N/A N/A TransMedics Group -146.11% -53.10% -32.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IMRIS and TransMedics Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMRIS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TransMedics Group $30.26 million 23.61 -$44.22 million ($1.61) -15.87

IMRIS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransMedics Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IMRIS and TransMedics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMRIS 0 0 0 0 N/A TransMedics Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

TransMedics Group has a consensus price target of $32.17, suggesting a potential upside of 25.90%.

Risk & Volatility

IMRIS has a beta of -4.64, indicating that its stock price is 564% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats IMRIS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMRIS (Get Rating)

IMRIS, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture, and market of image guided therapy systems. Its IMRIS Surgical Theatre provides unmatched intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision making and enhance precision in treatment. The company was founded on May 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About TransMedics Group (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG for the preservation of standard criteria donor lungs for double-lung transplantation; OCS Heart, a technology for extracorporeal perfusion and preservation of donor hearts; and OCS Liver for the preservation of donor livers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

