Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Corteva by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 804.1% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.30. 81,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

