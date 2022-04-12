Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $18.68 on Tuesday, hitting $581.36. 2,139,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $539.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $362.55 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

