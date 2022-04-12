Costco Wholesale Co. Shares Rise 0% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) same store sales increased by 17.2% during the month of March. Costco Wholesale’s stock rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $584.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $361.34 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $539.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.43. The company has a market capitalization of $259.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

