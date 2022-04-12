Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coterra Energy Inc. is a premier, diversified energy company. Coterra Energy Inc., formerly known as Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, is based in HOUSTON, Texas. “

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.09.

CTRA opened at $28.48 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,811,642.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coterra Energy (CTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.