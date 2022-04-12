Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $836 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.51 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.030-$0.060 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.19.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $105.66 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $283.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.10.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,293. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $18,850,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Coupa Software by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

