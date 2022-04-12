Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNGGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Coupang stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. Coupang has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Coupang by 970.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,528,000 after purchasing an additional 63,364,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coupang by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,644 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at $475,901,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Coupang by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,845,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

