Cowen Downgrades Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) to Market Perform

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $126.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $144.00. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.49. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 43.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

