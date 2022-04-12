CPPGroup Plc (CPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from CPPGroup’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CPP opened at GBX 240 ($3.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The stock has a market cap of £21.23 million and a P/E ratio of 8.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 302.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 354.44. CPPGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 228 ($2.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 580 ($7.56).

Get CPPGroup alerts:

CPPGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.