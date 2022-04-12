Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $8.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.86.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRL opened at $113.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $107.24 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

