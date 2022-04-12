Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CBRL. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $107.24 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,521,000 after acquiring an additional 506,721 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49,592.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,956,000 after purchasing an additional 285,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,019,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 126.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,503,000 after buying an additional 81,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 633.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 72,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.