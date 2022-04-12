Credit Suisse Group Increases Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$40.50

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$40.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.06.

KEY stock opened at C$33.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.07. The firm has a market cap of C$7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.08. Keyera has a one year low of C$25.41 and a one year high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

