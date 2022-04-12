Critical Analysis: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) & Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centogene has a beta of -1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Exact Sciences and Centogene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 6.56 -$595.63 million ($3.46) -19.23 Centogene $224.71 million 0.35 -$55.43 million ($2.38) -1.68

Centogene has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centogene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Exact Sciences and Centogene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 2 10 0 2.83 Centogene 0 1 4 0 2.80

Exact Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $121.92, suggesting a potential upside of 83.22%. Centogene has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 368.75%. Given Centogene’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centogene is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -33.71% -16.95% -8.89% Centogene -24.23% -98.72% -40.35%

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Centogene on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Centogene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring; and genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. The company also offers COVID-19 testing solutions, including RT-PCR and antigen testing services. It has a strategic collaboration with Shire International GmbH and Pfizer Inc.; a collaboration agreement with Dr. Bauer Laboratoriums GmbH, Rostock by providing the medical laboratory services to perform its COVID-19 testing business activities; and a license agreement with Fraport AG to operate a test center for COVID-19 testing/diagnostics at Frankfurt Airport, Germany. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

