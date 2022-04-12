Critical Survey: SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) & Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares SouthState and Independent Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthState $1.44 billion 3.68 $475.54 million $6.71 11.48 Independent Bank $214.72 million 2.10 $62.90 million $2.87 7.39

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SouthState, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SouthState pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. SouthState pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SouthState has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of SouthState shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of SouthState shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SouthState and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthState 33.04% 11.27% 1.32% Independent Bank 29.29% 15.90% 1.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SouthState and Independent Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthState 0 1 3 0 2.75 Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

SouthState currently has a consensus price target of $82.43, indicating a potential upside of 6.64%. Given SouthState’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SouthState is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Summary

SouthState beats Independent Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthState (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile and funds transfer products, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust and asset management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it served customers through 281 branches in Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. SouthState Corporation also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, insurance brokerage, and investment services. The company offers its services through approximately 59 branches, two drive-thru facilities, and seven loan production offices in Michigan; and two loan production offices in Ohio. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.