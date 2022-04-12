CROAT (CROAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $145,299.71

CROAT (CROAT) traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CROAT has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $145,299.71 and $6.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 91,994,303 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

