CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.29

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

CAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $867.91 million, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 362.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

