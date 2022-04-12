Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Cue Health Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.17. 17,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 747,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cue Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cue Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cue Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that Cue Health Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cue Health by 8,795.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 622,700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 615,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 635.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,197 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000.

About Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.