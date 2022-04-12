Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 4,017 Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 52,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $130.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55.
