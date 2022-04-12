Cwm LLC Buys New Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 110,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 155,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.09. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

