Cwm LLC Buys New Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth about $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 84.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY stock opened at $223.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.86. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $156.87 and a 52-week high of $226.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,092 shares of company stock valued at $207,099,039 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

