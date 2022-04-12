Cwm LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 36,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,162.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVOV stock opened at $162.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $152.14 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.04.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.