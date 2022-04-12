Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 63,410 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.