Cwm LLC Invests $362,000 in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average is $107.66.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

