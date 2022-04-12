Cwm LLC Invests $377,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $154.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

